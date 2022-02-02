Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Up 3.6%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 8,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 230,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $580.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth $2,803,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

