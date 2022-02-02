Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Up 3.6%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 8,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 230,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.
SWIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $580.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth $2,803,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
