Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Up to $165.42

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $165.42, but opened at $177.55. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $170.66, with a volume of 2,315 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.42.

The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.57.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $4,422,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

