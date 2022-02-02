Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

SBGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SBGI stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,944,000 after purchasing an additional 526,592 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 920,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 456,993 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 405,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.