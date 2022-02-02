Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 51,054,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,540,385. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sirius XM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $40,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

