SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,600 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the December 31st total of 275,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 206,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,002 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 451,442 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,036 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.77.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

