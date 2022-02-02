Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 285,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 251.6 days.

SLTTF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

OTCMKTS:SLTTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

