SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock to $50.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. SMART Global traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 2420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $37.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SMART Global by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,124,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.