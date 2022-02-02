SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Short Interest Update

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMBK. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.40. 361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,722. The company has a market cap of $443.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $28.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.00.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

