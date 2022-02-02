SmartMesh (SMT) Trading Up 33.9% Over Last 7 Days

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $86,247.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043673 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00119144 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SMT is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

