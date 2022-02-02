Smartshare Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,181.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $281,727.75 and $3,181.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00100284 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000227 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

