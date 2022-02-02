Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $140.08 Million Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,383,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 289,376 shares during the quarter. Macerich accounts for about 4.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $140,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 38.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Macerich by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Macerich by 128,765.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 92,711 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

