Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.63.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.87.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $1,949,846.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

