SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,773,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,645,031. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

