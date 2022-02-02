SONM One Day Trading Volume Tops $142,489.00 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. SONM has a total market cap of $58.77 million and $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SONM has traded flat against the dollar. One SONM coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges.

SONM is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

