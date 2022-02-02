Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up to $112.56

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.56, but opened at $117.00. Sony Group shares last traded at $116.98, with a volume of 10,158 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day moving average is $113.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,262,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,897,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Company Profile (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

