Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after buying an additional 1,749,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 653,387 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 107,279 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

