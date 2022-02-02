Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SOR stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

