Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
SOR stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
