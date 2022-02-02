Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.57. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 37,893 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colleen B. Brown purchased 12,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,169.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,757,325 shares of company stock worth $4,534,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spark Networks by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $643,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

