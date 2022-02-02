SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

