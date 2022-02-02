SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 132,951 shares.The stock last traded at $35.73 and had previously closed at $35.47.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,259.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 336,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 322,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 151,962 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,847,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,848,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after buying an additional 75,304 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.