Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.73.

TSE:TOY traded down C$0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$48.67. The company had a trading volume of 56,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,970. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$25.54 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 23.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$750.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

