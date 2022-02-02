Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $59.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. 28,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

