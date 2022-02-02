Spore (SPORE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spore has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $33,424.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spore has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00118616 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

