Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPOT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.21.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $203.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.12 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $164.41 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $225,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

