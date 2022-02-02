SRB Corp Sells 3,578 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SRB Corp trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

AAPL stock opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average is $156.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

