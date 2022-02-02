Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after acquiring an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $752,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.77. The stock had a trading volume of 33,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.32 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.