Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS.

Shares of SWK traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.98. 9,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $164.32 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.