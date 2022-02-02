Starboard Value LP Grows Holdings in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Starboard Value LP raised its stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP owned 1.20% of MedTech Acquisition worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 67,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MedTech Acquisition by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,307. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.