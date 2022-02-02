Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $106.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $112.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

