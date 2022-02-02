Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.5-33.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.63 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average of $112.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Starbucks stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

