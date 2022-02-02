Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $98.76, but opened at $96.16. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Starbucks shares last traded at $96.43, with a volume of 184,554 shares.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.03.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

