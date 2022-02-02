STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of STERIS worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in STERIS by 89.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in STERIS by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in STERIS by 9.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 36.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in STERIS by 10.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 308,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,662,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $225.64 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.04 and a 200-day moving average of $223.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

