STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

STERIS has raised its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. STERIS has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STERIS to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $225.01. 662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,945. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.04 and a 200-day moving average of $223.75. STERIS has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

