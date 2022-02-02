Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TWTR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65. Twitter has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $567,483.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $243,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,433 shares of company stock worth $2,134,348. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

