Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TWTR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.
Shares of Twitter stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65. Twitter has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
