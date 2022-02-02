Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 9,569 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,292% compared to the typical daily volume of 400 put options.

Shares of BRFS opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.61. BRF has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRFS. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BRF by 3,099.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

