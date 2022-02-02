Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 165.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

STOK opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $691.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.16. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skorpios Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $346,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after buying an additional 77,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,991,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.