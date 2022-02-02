Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 60.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.

In related news, EVP James E. Craige bought 40,100 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $241,001.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James E. Craige bought 8,000 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $52,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDF. HSBC lowered shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

