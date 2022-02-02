Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Up 53.4% in January

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

NYSE EDI opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.