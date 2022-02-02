Strong 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.72 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Strong has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $64.93 million and $8.72 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $469.56 or 0.01259276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

