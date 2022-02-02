Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

SYK stock opened at $248.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.28 and its 200 day moving average is $264.39. Stryker has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.695 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $115,861,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

