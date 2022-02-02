Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Update

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,199,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SGMD opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Sugarmade has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Sugarmade Company Profile

Sugarmade, Inc is a product and branding marketing company, which invests in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. It also produces and supplies custom printed and generic supplies servicing quick service restaurants. The firm operates through paper and paper-based products, such as paper cups, cup lids, and food containers; non-medical supplies, such as non-medical fascial mask; cannabis products delivery service and sales.

