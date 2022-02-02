Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Update

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,199,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SGMD opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Sugarmade has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
Sugarmade Company Profile
