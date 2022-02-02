Summit Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.