SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of SXC stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. 938,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $574.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 40,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SXC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

