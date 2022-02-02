Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $74.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $84.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $353,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $312,292.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,399 shares of company stock worth $2,967,260. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 231,288 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

