Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

