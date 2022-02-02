Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Down 30.0% in January

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 224,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SDPI stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

