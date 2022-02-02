SushiSwap Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. SushiSwap has a market cap of $534.87 million and approximately $148.04 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00011219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 239,910,390 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

