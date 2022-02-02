Switcheo One Day Volume Tops $86,743.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $23.59 million and approximately $86,743.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,722,105,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,656,343,268 coins. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

