Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading 3.9% Higher

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $223.36 and last traded at $222.71. Approximately 10,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 492,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.37.
SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Synaptics by 91.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $21,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
