Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading 3.9% Higher

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $223.36 and last traded at $222.71. Approximately 10,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 492,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.37.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

Get Synaptics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Synaptics by 91.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $21,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.