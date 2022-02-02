SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in SYNNEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.89.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

